NBA announces disciplinary action for Ja Morant

The NBA has concluded its investigation into the recent video Ja Morant shared on social media, and the Memphis Grizzlies guard will serve a suspension.

Morant has been suspended for eight games for conduct detrimental to the NBA. The games that he already missed will count toward the eight, so Morant will be eligible to return on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks after he sits out three more games.

The NBA said in a press release that the suspension stems from Morant live streaming a video on March 4 in which he was “holding a firearm in an intoxicated state while visiting a Denver area nightclub.” League investigators did not conclude that the gun was owned by Morant or brought into the nightclub by him. The release also said there was no evidence that Morant possessed the gun while traveling with the Grizzlies or while inside any NBA facility.

You can read the full announcement below:

The NBA says that the games Grizzlies star Ja Morant has already missed will count as part of his eight-game suspension, making him eligible to return Monday at home against Dallas. The league’s full statement on its Morant investigation: pic.twitter.com/TG6lnkSSPm — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 15, 2023

NBA commissioner Adam Silver called Morant’s conduct “irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous.” Silver said Morant made it clear that he learned from the incident.

The Grizzlies are second in the West at 41-26 and have won three in a row despite Morant’s absence.

The gun video was the latest matter in a string of negative incidents involving Morant over the last year.