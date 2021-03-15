NBA finds no evidence that Dennis Lindsey made racist remark

Utah Jazz executive Dennis Lindsey was accused last month of making a racist remark toward a former player years ago, but the NBA has found no evidence to support the allegation.

Elijah Millsap, who played two years for the Jazz, accused Lindsey of making a bigoted statement to him in the past. He tweeted the allegation last month and said the event occurred nearly six years ago during an exit interview with Lindsey and head coach Quin Snyder. Millsap, the brother of former longtime Jazz star Paul Millsap, claims Lindsey told him “if u say one more word, I’ll cut your Black a– and send you back to Louisiana.”

On Monday, the NBA announced that a joint investigation into the allegation has concluded. The league and independent outside counsel were “unable to establish that the alleged statement was made.” You can read the full statement below:

The NBA announces it has concluded its investigation into an allegation lodged by former Utah Jazz forward Elijah Millsap by saying it "was unable to establish" that Utah's Dennis Lindsey made the alleged inappropriate statement. pic.twitter.com/TNQert522U — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 15, 2021

The Jazz issued a statement supporting Lindsey after the NBA announced its findings.

Utah Jazz statement on joint probe with NBA pic.twitter.com/NRkmcEj54z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 15, 2021

Lindsey emphatically denied the allegation after it was made. Snyder said he didn’t remember the specific conversation with Millsap but that he would be “shocked” if Lindsey made a remark like that.

Lindsey was formerly the general manager of the Jazz and was promoted to Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations in 2019. He has been with the organization since 2012. Prior to his time with Utah, he served as an assistant general manager for the Spurs.