Report: NBA has no interest in Timberwolves relocating

It appears that Minnesota fans can rest easy knowing that their NBA franchise is safe.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported on Monday that the NBA has no interest in the Timberwolves relocating. Krawczynski also says that owner Glen Taylor has had no discussions with new partners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez about relocating.

Lore and Rodriguez were recently approved as limited partners by the NBA Board of Governors and have paid the first $250 million of the ultimate $1.5 billion purchase price for the Wolves. They now hold a 20 percent stake in the team and will eventually become the majority owners.

Rodriguez, in particular, had reportedly been interested in moving the franchise to Seattle. He recently put those rumors to rest however, saying that they plan to keep the team in Minnesota. The NBA seems to be on the same page as ownership as well.