NBA legend Paul Silas dies at 79

December 11, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Paul Silas on the sideline

Mar 24, 2012; Newark, NJ, USA; Charlotte Bobcats head coach Paul Silas during the second half against the New Jersey Nets at the Prudential Center. New Jersey Nets defeat the Charlotte Bobcats 102-89. Mandatory Credit: Jim O’Connor-USA TODAY Sports

Former NBA champion Paul Silas has died.

Bob Ryan, who covered the Boston Celtics when Silas was with the team in the 1970s, shared the news of Silas’ death on Sunday morning.

Silas played in the NBA from 1964-1980. He was with the Celtics from 1972-1976 and helped the team win championships in 1974 and 1976. Those were Boston’s first titles in the post-Bill Russell era.

Silas also won a championship with the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979. He was an NBA All-Star twice and named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team twice.

After his playing career, Silas went on to coach from 1980-2012. He was most recently the head coach of the Charlotte Bobcats.

Silas’ son, Stephen, is currently the head coach of the Houston Rockets.

Paul Silas
