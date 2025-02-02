NBA player produces most unexpected 40-point game of season

In 2014, we had Corey Brewer, and now in 2025, we have Aaron Wiggins.

The Oklahoma City guard Wiggins came out of nowhere and detonated for a career-high 41 points in a blowout win on Saturday over the Sacramento Kings. With Jalen Williams (wrist) not playing, Wiggins stepped into the starting lineup and absolutely cooked.

He produced his 41 points on 16/30 shooting, needing only four free throw attempts on the evening and swishing a career-high six triples. Wiggins also rounded out his line with 14 rebounds (a career high too) and three assists.

A CAREER NIGHT FOR AARON WIGGINS 41 PTS (career high)

14 REB (career high)

6 3PM (career high)@okcthunder W. pic.twitter.com/nvsr7Q9n8M — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2025

The Internet had some great reactions to the unexpected explosion by Wiggins. Take a look at a few below.

Everyone stop what you’re doing: we just witnessed an Aaron Wiggins 40-piece INSANE. (via @realapp_) pic.twitter.com/AdeTAdSV5H — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 2, 2025

40-point games this season: Aaron Wiggins – 1

LeBron James and Stephen Curry combined – 0pic.twitter.com/rXRdM0eGwO — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) February 2, 2025

Where were you, when Aaron Wiggins dropped a 41 point double-double? pic.twitter.com/87a9mbqmdB — Pranav Sriraman (@PranavSriraman) February 2, 2025

The 26-year-old Wiggins had never even scored 30 points in an NBA game prior to Saturday and is averaging 7.6 points per game for his career and 9.3 points per game this season. But for one magical evening against the Kings, Wiggins transformed into Michael Jordan and even outdid the 29 points of teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the NBA in scoring this year.

At 38-9, the Thunder have the best record in the Western Conference. On top of also having the power of friendship on their side, OKC has a reserve guard in Wiggins who can blow up for 40 at any given moment.