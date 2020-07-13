NBA will allow players to wear their own clothes while arriving at games

The NBA has reversed course on its pregame dress code in the Orlando bubble.

A league spokesperson confirmed to ESPN’s Nick DePaula on Monday that players will now be allowed to wear their own clothing while walking from the team bus to locker rooms. That is a shift from the previously announced policy, which instructed players to change in their hotel rooms and arrive already in uniform.

“Considering the unique environment on the NBA Disney campus and warmer weather conditions, a different policy was put in place for players’ arrival and entry into the arenas,” the spokesperson said.

This should make a lot of people happy. There was some frustration over the initial policy, as the nightly “tunnel walk” has become popular among some players and many fans who enjoy seeing the sometimes outlandish fashion choices players make for their arrival at arenas. They’ve made outfits like this one a regular feature of TV coverage.

While things may be toned down due to the circumstances, we will at least have the chance to see players express their individuality again.