NBA players react via Twitter to incredible Game 6 finish
The ending to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night was thrilling for everyone who was watching, including several current and former players.
Derrick White made a tip-in just before the buzzer to lift the Boston Celtics to a 104-103 win over the Miami Heat, forcing a Game 7 in the series.
In response to the amazing finish, many current and former players reacted via Twitter. Take a look:
Gotta love the game of basketball😮💨
— Kev (@KevKnox) May 28, 2023
Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhuhhhhhhhh
Let’s goooooooooooooooooooo
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 28, 2023
This game was wild 🤯
— Josh Hart (@joshhart) May 28, 2023
😳😳😳😳😳😳😳 whattt
— Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) May 28, 2023
D White OMGGGG
— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) May 28, 2023
DWHITE!!!!!!!! Wowowowwoow 😱
— Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) May 28, 2023
D Whiiitttteeee!!!!
— Danny Green (@DGreen_14) May 28, 2023
That was wild‼️‼️
— Theo pinson (@tpinsonn) May 28, 2023
GAME 7 BABY🔥
— Juancho Hernangomez (@juanchiviris41) May 28, 2023
Wowwwwwwwwwwww
Game 7 in Boston!!!
This is what the playoffs are about!!
🔥🔥🔥🔥
— Damion Lee (@Dami0nLee) May 28, 2023
Wow
Game 7 😮💨
— Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) May 28, 2023
Wow…what a game, what a finish…wow
— Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) May 28, 2023
Wildest game I’ve ever seen….. EVER!
— Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 28, 2023
It’s nice to feel like everyone is reacting in the same way to these moments, including those who play in the league.
Game 7 of the series is scheduled for Monday night.