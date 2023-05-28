 Skip to main content
NBA players react via Twitter to incredible Game 6 finish

May 28, 2023
by Larry Brown
Derrick White reacts

The ending to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night was thrilling for everyone who was watching, including several current and former players.

Derrick White made a tip-in just before the buzzer to lift the Boston Celtics to a 104-103 win over the Miami Heat, forcing a Game 7 in the series.

In response to the amazing finish, many current and former players reacted via Twitter. Take a look:

It’s nice to feel like everyone is reacting in the same way to these moments, including those who play in the league.

Game 7 of the series is scheduled for Monday night.

