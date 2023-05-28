NBA players react via Twitter to incredible Game 6 finish

The ending to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night was thrilling for everyone who was watching, including several current and former players.

Derrick White made a tip-in just before the buzzer to lift the Boston Celtics to a 104-103 win over the Miami Heat, forcing a Game 7 in the series.

In response to the amazing finish, many current and former players reacted via Twitter. Take a look:

Gotta love the game of basketball😮‍💨 — Kev (@KevKnox) May 28, 2023

Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhuhhhhhhhh

Let’s goooooooooooooooooooo — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 28, 2023

This game was wild 🤯 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) May 28, 2023

😳😳😳😳😳😳😳 whattt — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) May 28, 2023

D White OMGGGG — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) May 28, 2023

DWHITE!!!!!!!! Wowowowwoow 😱 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) May 28, 2023

D Whiiitttteeee!!!! — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) May 28, 2023

That was wild‼️‼️ — Theo pinson (@tpinsonn) May 28, 2023

GAME 7 BABY🔥 — Juancho Hernangomez (@juanchiviris41) May 28, 2023

Wowwwwwwwwwwww Game 7 in Boston!!! This is what the playoffs are about!!

🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Damion Lee (@Dami0nLee) May 28, 2023

Wow

Game 7 😮‍💨 — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) May 28, 2023

Wow…what a game, what a finish…wow — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) May 28, 2023

Wildest game I’ve ever seen….. EVER! — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 28, 2023

It’s nice to feel like everyone is reacting in the same way to these moments, including those who play in the league.

Game 7 of the series is scheduled for Monday night.