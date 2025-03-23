Jordan Poole gets disciplined by NBA for ridiculous flop

The NBA did not find Jordan Poole’s rag doll impression to be at all convincing.

In a release on Sunday, the league announced that they are fining the Washington Wizards guard Poole $2,000. The fine is for a violation of the NBA’s rules against flopping.

During the fourth quarter of his team’s 122-103 loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday, Poole missed a shot and then got tangled up with New York’s Karl-Anthony Towns on the ensuing rebound. Towns made light contact with Poole’s chest, and Poole responded by dramatically flinging himself to the floor.

Take a look at the video clip.

Poole flop pic.twitter.com/MlItynY86M — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 23, 2025

The former NBA champion Poole, who finished the game with a team-high 25 points on 9/17 shooting plus three rebounds and three assists, was assessed a personal foul by the referees on the spot. Now Poole has received a retroactive flopping penalty to go along with it as well.

It has been over a decade now since the league first started implementing fines for flopping violations (during the 2012-13 campaign). While the penalty for a flop is “only” $2,000 these days, the NBA is seemingly handing them out more often this season.

Back in November, one NBA team received two separate fines for flopping stemming from the same game. Then in February, one of the other players who was on the floor there with Poole on Saturday was disciplined for an absolutely shameless flop of his own.

In recent weeks, the NBA even sparked controversy by giving a flopping fine to an All-Star player for seemingly just slipping during a game.