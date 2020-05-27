NBA referee Scott Foster worried about officiating in empty arena

It is impossible to imagine exactly what NBA games will look and feel like without fans in the stands, but we are going to find out soon enough. Players, coaches and executives have some obvious concerns about the concept, as does referee Scott Foster.

In an appearance on NBA TV Tuesday, Foster said he is worried about television viewers hearing exchanges between players, coaches and officials that would normally be drowned out by crowd noise.

Quick thread. NBA referee Scott Foster, tonight on NBA TV, when asked if he’s thought about how officiating in an empty arena might be different: “An immense amount of thought. I don’t know who I’d be more worried for, the players or referees at this point. (1/4) — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 27, 2020

Foster, continued: "I know I don’t want everything that we normally say to each other going out. But normally we’re all in a professional manner out there. But it is going to be different. There’s going to be some assistant coaches that we haven't really heard from … (2/4) — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 27, 2020

"… before sitting in the second row that we’ll be able to hear now, so there’s going to be some adjustment there. And then I think we’re going to need to really talk about and analyze what is OK for the public to hear and how we’re going to go about our business. (3/4) — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 27, 2020

Foster, continued: "But it’s definitely going to be a different thing. I’m definitely looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be a really unique experience for the referees, players, coaches, everybody who’s going to go through this.” (4/4, end thread) — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 27, 2020

The NBA will likely have a conversation with players, coaches and officials about trying to be aware of the situation, but allowing viewers to hear some of those exchanges could be good for the product. While networks have been experimenting with ideas like artificial crowd noise to improve the viewer experience, allowing people to get a more behind-the-scenes look at discussions between refs, players and coaches might be beneficial.

There are still questions about the resumption of the NBA season that need to be answered, with a number of potential formats having been thrown around. If the NBA shares Foster’s concerns, they can certainly find ways to mute some of the exchanges.