Report: NBA eyeing possible roster expansion due to COVID issues

The NBA is moving to shift some roster rules in light of multiple teams finding themselves short on players due to COVID-19.

The NBA and NBPA will discuss a plan to allow teams to sign additional replacement players in the event of multiple COVID cases, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Baxter Holmes. The system will allow teams to add additional players on ten-day contracts in the event of multiple positive tests.

Sources: After the first case of COVID, a team would be permitted to add a 10-day player, but after a second, third and fourth case, teams would be required to add a 10-day player. Teams would be limited to three replacement players. Salaries wouldn’t count against cap or tax. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 17, 2021

The NBA’s willingness to adjust comes as several teams deal with numerous players in health and safety protocols. The Orlando Magic had to sign multiple players from their G League affiliate on Friday just to have enough players to play Friday against the Miami Heat. The Sacramento Kings are also dealing with a significant shortage of players.

It remains to be seen if the NBA and NBPA will pursue changes to the existing protocols, as the NFL has done in response to similar issues. For now, the preferred solution appears to be to simply allow teams to roster more players as needed.