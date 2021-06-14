 Skip to main content
NBA stars complain about ‘soft’ league after Nikola Jokic ejection

June 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Ja Morant

Some NBA players took issue with the ejection of Nikola Jokic during Game 4 of the Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns series.

Jokic was tossed for a hard foul he committed on Cameron Payne late in the third quarter. Jokic was given a flagrant 2 foul, which triggered the automatic ejection.

Stars like Ja Morant and Trae Young couldn’t believe the ejection. Morant called the league “soft” over the call.

Young couldn’t believe they called Jokic’s foul a flagrant 2.

The league deemed Jokic’s contact with Payne to be excessive and above the shoulders.

“We saw wind-up, impact and follow through, which led to unnecessary and excessive contact above the shoulders and also into the face.”

This is not the first time a top player called the league “soft” recently. It seems to be a common complaint.

