NBA stars complain about ‘soft’ league after Nikola Jokic ejection
Some NBA players took issue with the ejection of Nikola Jokic during Game 4 of the Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns series.
Jokic was tossed for a hard foul he committed on Cameron Payne late in the third quarter. Jokic was given a flagrant 2 foul, which triggered the automatic ejection.
Stars like Ja Morant and Trae Young couldn’t believe the ejection. Morant called the league “soft” over the call.
league soft ..
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 14, 2021
Young couldn’t believe they called Jokic’s foul a flagrant 2.
A Flagrant 2 ?? Wow.
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 14, 2021
The league deemed Jokic’s contact with Payne to be excessive and above the shoulders.
“We saw wind-up, impact and follow through, which led to unnecessary and excessive contact above the shoulders and also into the face.”
POOL REPORT ON THE FLAGRANT FOUL PENALTY 2 ASSESSED ON NIKOLA JOKIC DURING THE THIRD QUARTER OF TONIGHT’S PHOENIX SUNS AT DENVER NUGGETS GAME
— NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) June 14, 2021
This is not the first time a top player called the league “soft” recently. It seems to be a common complaint.