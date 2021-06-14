NBA stars complain about ‘soft’ league after Nikola Jokic ejection

Some NBA players took issue with the ejection of Nikola Jokic during Game 4 of the Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns series.

Jokic was tossed for a hard foul he committed on Cameron Payne late in the third quarter. Jokic was given a flagrant 2 foul, which triggered the automatic ejection.

Stars like Ja Morant and Trae Young couldn’t believe the ejection. Morant called the league “soft” over the call.

league soft .. — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 14, 2021

Young couldn’t believe they called Jokic’s foul a flagrant 2.

A Flagrant 2 ?? Wow. — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 14, 2021

The league deemed Jokic’s contact with Payne to be excessive and above the shoulders.

“We saw wind-up, impact and follow through, which led to unnecessary and excessive contact above the shoulders and also into the face.”

POOL REPORT ON THE FLAGRANT FOUL PENALTY 2 ASSESSED ON NIKOLA JOKIC DURING THE THIRD QUARTER OF TONIGHT’S PHOENIX SUNS AT DENVER NUGGETS GAME https://t.co/UcT0EImpIn — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) June 14, 2021

This is not the first time a top player called the league “soft” recently. It seems to be a common complaint.