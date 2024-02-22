 Skip to main content
NBA suspends Isaiah Stewart for punching Drew Eubanks

February 22, 2024
by Larry Brown
Isaiah Stewart looking on

Dec 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) in a time out during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Stewart is being disciplined by the NBA over his altercation with Drew Eubanks last week.

The league announced on Thursday that they have suspended Stewart three games over the incident.

In their press release announcing the punishment, the league said Stewart initiated a physical altercation with Eubanks. They also said that Stewart had pushed and punched Eubanks.

Stewart, who had been out with an ankle injury, is expected to begin serving the suspension on Thursday night.

Stewart was arrested by Phoenix police for assaulting Eubanks prior to last Thursday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Suns. The 22-year-old was cited and released. He is facing a court appearance on Friday over his misdemeanor charge.

A first-round pick in 2020, Stewart is averaging 11.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season.

