Isaiah Stewart facing court appearance over Drew Eubanks altercation

February 19, 2024
by Grey Papke
Isaiah Stewart looking on

Dec 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) in a time out during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Officials are following through on charges against Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart stemming from a pregame altercation with Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks prior to a game last week.

Stewart is due in Phoenix Municipal Court on Feb. 23 for a hearing relating to a misdemeanor assault charge, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Stewart was arrested and released after being given a citation over the Feb. 14 incident.

Eubanks did not seem particularly bothered by the punch, but the police certainly were. The Pistons do not have a game scheduled for the 23rd, though Stewart has not played since Jan. 28 anyway due to an ankle sprain.

Pistons coach Monty Williams suggested that the Suns were being unfair by pinning all the blame for the incident on Stewart, who did have history with Eubanks. The NBA is also conducting its own investigation.

