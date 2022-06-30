Miles Bridges arrested for alleged felony domestic violence

Miles Bridges was arrested for alleged felony domestic violence after turning himself in to authorities on Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to a report.

TMZ Sports says that police were called on Tuesday over an alleged incident between Bridges and a woman that turned physical. Bridges was gone when police arrived, but he turned himself in on Wednesday.

The woman involved in the incident needed medical attention, according to the report.

Bridges was released after making the $130,000 bail.

Bridges is a restricted free agent and has a big offseason ahead. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Bridges averaged 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this past season. The Charlotte Hornets reportedly are working hard to try and retain Bridges. The 24-year-old has been expected to command a big contract.