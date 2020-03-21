Report: NBA teams preparing for major changes to draft process

We already know the NFL Draft will be significantly different as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but the NBA may need to make some adjustments to its process too.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, NBA teams are bracing for major changes to the pre-draft process. That includes the expectation of no combine or private workouts. Teams are preparing to conduct pre-draft interviews via Skype.

Sources: Several NBA teams are preparing to make their selections for the 2020 NBA Draft based on Skype interviews and prior in-person scouting. Many are moving forward with the expectation of no combine, no workouts, and no in-person interviews. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 21, 2020

We don’t even know if the NBA Draft will take place as scheduled. It typically happens in June, but given how long the NBA will be sidelined, they’ll be lucky to be playing games by then. It’s probably a secondary concern right now, with the primary issue being whether the season will even be able to resume in a timely manner.