Saturday, March 21, 2020

Report: NBA teams preparing for major changes to draft process

March 21, 2020
by Grey Papke

We already know the NFL Draft will be significantly different as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but the NBA may need to make some adjustments to its process too.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, NBA teams are bracing for major changes to the pre-draft process. That includes the expectation of no combine or private workouts. Teams are preparing to conduct pre-draft interviews via Skype.

We don’t even know if the NBA Draft will take place as scheduled. It typically happens in June, but given how long the NBA will be sidelined, they’ll be lucky to be playing games by then. It’s probably a secondary concern right now, with the primary issue being whether the season will even be able to resume in a timely manner.

