pixel 1
header
Sunday, March 15, 2020

New CDC guidelines suggest sports on hold for at least eight weeks

March 15, 2020
by Grey Papke

Thunder Jazz game

Sports leagues have generally been following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control, and as long as that continues, there won’t be sports in the U.S. for quite some time.

The CDC released new guidance Sunday night recommending that all in-person events consisting of more than 50 people be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks. The earliest that guidance would end would be the week of May 9.

That suggests that sports will be on hold until at least the start of May. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the NBA’s most optimistic scenarios don’t have the league resuming play until June.

The NFL would be impacted by this as well. Aside from the NFL Draft, OTAs and rookie minicamps would almost certainly be impacted.

Boxing matches would also be postponed.

The NHL would be unable to resume under this order with or without fans, and MLB’s season would not start either. That is along the lines of what MLB is expecting.

Authorities have warned that the worst is yet to come. With that in mind, sports will likely be an afterthought for weeks and perhaps months to come.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus