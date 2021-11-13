NBA teams facing significant penalties over Lonzo Ball, Kyle Lowry tampering

The NBA teams that are the focus of tampering investigations regarding the deals involving Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry are facing significant penalties.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that the NBA is getting closer to completing its investigation into the Ball and Lowry transactions. The findings and penalties from the investigation could be released soon, according to Woj.

The penalties on the table are significant. Teams could be fined as much as $10 million; team executives could be suspended; teams could forfeit draft picks; and contracts could even be voided. Woj notes that a contract being voided is unlikely.

The Chicago Bulls acquired Ball in a sign-and-trade deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. The deal was reported almost immediately when the free agency legal tampering period began, though it wasn’t completed until Aug. 8.

The Miami Heat acquired Lowry in a sign-and-trade deal with the Toronto Raptors. The deal was completed on Aug. 6 but Lowry announced an hour into free agency on Aug. 2 that he would be signing with Miami.

Sign-and-trade deals can be complex to pull off. So when the deals were reported so quickly, red flags apparently were raised for the league.

The NBA has been reviewing electronic messages from agents and team executives during their investigation. The Bulls, Pelicans, Heat and Raptors are the four teams being investigated by the league.

One reporter already suggested the Bulls are facing a pretty serious penalty from the league.

Photo: Mar 26, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball warms up before their game against the Denver Nuggets at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports