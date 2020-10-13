Report: Some NBA teams unhappy with pre-draft in-person workouts

The NBA announced Monday that teams will be allowed to conduct in-person workouts with prospects prior to the NBA Draft. That decision has apparently gone down poorly with some teams.

According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, the rule was pushed hardest by teams near the top of the draft. Others aren’t so thrilled, with some executives voicing safety concerns and taking issue with the drama that will come with the flurry of scheduling set to follow.

Givony also notes that some teams may get frozen out of the workout process, as more attractive draft destinations may have first choice when it comes to landing workouts.

The NBA is mostly flying blind here. This is an unusual process that they don’t have experience putting together on this timeline. The draft is set to happen on Nov. 18, and the timeline has to be expedited. Even if we have some idea of who the top pick might be, uncertainty reigns after that. The in-person workouts usually help clear that up, but the opposite may happen this year.