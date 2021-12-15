NBA world reacts to Steph Curry setting all-time three-point record

Steph Curry is officially the NBA’s new three-point king, and the basketball community is giving him his flowers accordingly.

The Golden State Warriors star broke Ray Allen’s all-time record of 2,793 three-pointers made with a triple in the first quarter Tuesday against the New York Knicks.

Many NBA stars paid tribute to Curry for the incredible achievement.

This is crazy man.. literally a GAME CHANGER! Wow!!! Congrats @StephenCurry30 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 15, 2021

Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 15, 2021

Keep changing the game!! Legendary @StephenCurry30 . — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) December 15, 2021

THE GREATEST SHOOTER OF ALL TIME HANDS DOWN! @StephenCurry30 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 15, 2021

Steph 👌🏾🎯 🐐 — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) December 15, 2021

Steph’s younger brother Seth had a cool tweet about the feat as well.

bang! the official 3 god! @StephenCurry30 — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) December 15, 2021

The former MVP Curry also had some other awesome moments with those who were at Madison Square Garden to witness his achievement Tuesday. He becomes the NBA’s all-time leading three-point scorer in just his 13th career season, which is a truly incredibly accomplishment.