NBA world reacts to Steph Curry setting all-time three-point record

December 14, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Steph Curry celebrating

Steph Curry is officially the NBA’s new three-point king, and the basketball community is giving him his flowers accordingly.

The Golden State Warriors star broke Ray Allen’s all-time record of 2,793 three-pointers made with a triple in the first quarter Tuesday against the New York Knicks.

Many NBA stars paid tribute to Curry for the incredible achievement.

Steph’s younger brother Seth had a cool tweet about the feat as well.

The former MVP Curry also had some other awesome moments with those who were at Madison Square Garden to witness his achievement Tuesday. He becomes the NBA’s all-time leading three-point scorer in just his 13th career season, which is a truly incredibly accomplishment.

