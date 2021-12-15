NBA world reacts to Steph Curry setting all-time three-point record
Steph Curry is officially the NBA’s new three-point king, and the basketball community is giving him his flowers accordingly.
The Golden State Warriors star broke Ray Allen’s all-time record of 2,793 three-pointers made with a triple in the first quarter Tuesday against the New York Knicks.
"STEPHEN CURRY…THE ALL-TIME THREE-POINT KING IN THE NBA."
History.#NBA75 pic.twitter.com/8SawFh2QFk
— NBA (@NBA) December 15, 2021
Many NBA stars paid tribute to Curry for the incredible achievement.
This is crazy man.. literally a GAME CHANGER! Wow!!! Congrats @StephenCurry30
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 15, 2021
Special!! Congrats @StephenCurry30 🙏🏾🙏🏾
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) December 15, 2021
Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
— LeBron James (@KingJames) December 15, 2021
Greatness.🔮 @StephenCurry30
— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) December 15, 2021
History!! Congrats @StephenCurry30!! 🙏🏾✊🏾
— Chris Paul (@CP3) December 15, 2021
Craziness 🔥🔥 congrats 🐐@StephenCurry30
— Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) December 15, 2021
Congrats @stephencurry30 #LivingLegend 💯🤝 https://t.co/nKmoNYio6X
— Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) December 15, 2021
Keep changing the game!! Legendary @StephenCurry30 .
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) December 15, 2021
THE GREATEST SHOOTER OF ALL TIME HANDS DOWN! @StephenCurry30
— JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 15, 2021
Congrats @StephenCurry30 #2974‼️‼️
— John Wall (@JohnWall) December 15, 2021
Steph 👌🏾🎯 🐐
— Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) December 15, 2021
Steph’s younger brother Seth had a cool tweet about the feat as well.
bang! the official 3 god! @StephenCurry30
— Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) December 15, 2021
The former MVP Curry also had some other awesome moments with those who were at Madison Square Garden to witness his achievement Tuesday. He becomes the NBA’s all-time leading three-point scorer in just his 13th career season, which is a truly incredibly accomplishment.