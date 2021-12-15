Dell, Sonya Curry sit separately as Steph breaks 3-point record

Steph Curry broke the NBA’s 3-point record on Tuesday, and the game was stopped so the moment could be celebrated.

Curry received congratulations from his teammates, coaches, the announcers, and fans in attendance. He also got a hug from his father Dell, and one from Ray Allen, whose record he broke.

One moment from the celebration that was unusual dealt with Curry’s parents.

Dell Curry was near the floor, while Steph’s mother Sonya was sitting elsewhere, separate from Dell.

For most of Steph’s career, fans were used to seeing the Currys sitting together during games. However, that’s no longer the case, even for a big moment like this one. That is because the two filed for divorce in August.

There was some speculation that the divorce could harm Steph’s relationship with his father. But based on the way the Golden State Warriors guard celebrated with each of his parents separately, his love for them remains extremely strong.

Steph and Dell Curry hug after record breaking 3 pic.twitter.com/s8wyQfr3r9 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 15, 2021