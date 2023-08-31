Ex-NBA lottery pick announces retirement from basketball

A former NBA lottery pick on Tuesday announced his retirement from professional basketball.

Yi Jianlian, who spent most of his career in China, announced his retirement in a surprising move.

The 38-year-old was known to NBA fans for being the No. 6 overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2007 draft. The 7-footer was part of a controversy over his age, as he was later found to be older than his listed age.

Jianlian played five seasons in the NBA and spent time with four different teams. His best statistical season came when he averaged 12.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 52 contests with the New Jersey Nets in 2009-2010.

After leaving the NBA following the 2011-2012 season, Jianlian returned to China to resume his career with the Guangdong Southern Tigers. Jianlian won six championships with Guangdong, five league MVP awards, and three Finals MVP awards.

Jianlian played on the Chinese national team and represented China in the Olympics four times.

Former Knicks sensation Jeremy Lin, a Taiwanese-American who has played in China the last several years, shared a tribute to Jianlian via X.