Netflix making documentary about notorious former NBA referee

Tim Donaghy is one of the most infamous and controversial figures in sports history, and it sounds like we are going to learn a lot more about the former NBA referee in the near future.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported on Sunday that Netflix is creating a documentary about Donaghy. The scorned former official is involved with the film.

Some interesting news and the NBA probably won’t like this content: According to multiple sources, Netflix is coming out with a documentary on former referee Tim Donaghy. …I heard Donaghy is involved in the film. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) April 24, 2022

That news is likely enough to cause some sleepless nights for top NBA executives.

Donaghy was an NBA referee from 1994 to 2007. He resigned after a gambling scandal erupted and later admitted to betting on games and having a gambling addiction. Donaghy was sentenced to 15 months in prison. He has since made numerous allegations about the NBA fixing games.

The fact that Donaghy is involved in the documentary likely means he is going to attempt to expose a lot of the dark side of the NBA. While he is not exactly the most credible source of information, the Netflix special will undoubtedly be a bad look for the league.