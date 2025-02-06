Nets make major decision on Ben Simmons

Former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons is likely on his way to a new organization.

Shams Charania of ESPN reported on “NBA Today” Thursday that Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets have begun to discuss a buyout. The Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers would be among the top suitors for Simmons if he was bought out.

Shams says the Clippers and Cavs are potential suitors for Ben Simmons if bought out by the Nets pic.twitter.com/Tkk6s4FE5Q — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 6, 2025

It was reported in December that neither Simmons nor the Nets had interest in a buyout, but things appear to have changed. Simmons has helped himself by staying healthy and playing 25 minutes per night for Brooklyn, and he clearly has reason to believe he would attract interest from a contender.

At this point in his career, Simmons contributes virtually nothing on offense. He is a defense-first player who is still averaging just shy of a steal per game for the Nets, even in a rotational role. He is averaging just 6.2 points per game, but has also contributed 6.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

The Nets were unable to revive Simmons’ career after acquiring him as part of the trade that sent James Harden to Philadelphia. Some of that is down to Simmons’ lingering back issues, though a large part of it boils down to his inability to consistently make shots. A contender would likely value him as a defense-first rotational piece. As long as he accepts that role, he could still have a part to play on a good team. It may even help him if he can go someplace where his infamous five-year, $177 million albatross of a contract is no longer hanging over his head.