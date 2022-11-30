Nets provide Ben Simmons injury update

The Brooklyn Nets have run into more injury issues with Ben Simmons.

The Nets said Wednesday that Simmons, who left Monday’s game against Orlando, will miss at least the next three games with an upper calf strain. He will be re-evaluated after that, with the Nets putting no explicit timetable on his return.

The injury comes at a terrible time for Simmons, who just seemed to be getting his feet under him with the Nets. After a brutal start of the season, he had been averaging 11.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game over his last eight games.

Simmons had been dealing with knee issues earlier in the season, and there were some reports that the Nets were growing frustrated with his lack of availability. Those frustrations might be about to resurface with Simmons missing more time, even if it turns out to be limited.