Nets provide Ben Simmons injury update

November 30, 2022
by Grey Papke
Ben Simmons in a tank top

May 13, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets have run into more injury issues with Ben Simmons.

The Nets said Wednesday that Simmons, who left Monday’s game against Orlando, will miss at least the next three games with an upper calf strain. He will be re-evaluated after that, with the Nets putting no explicit timetable on his return.

The injury comes at a terrible time for Simmons, who just seemed to be getting his feet under him with the Nets. After a brutal start of the season, he had been averaging 11.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game over his last eight games.

Simmons had been dealing with knee issues earlier in the season, and there were some reports that the Nets were growing frustrated with his lack of availability. Those frustrations might be about to resurface with Simmons missing more time, even if it turns out to be limited.

