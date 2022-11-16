Report: Nets growing frustrated with Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons had his best game of the season when he came off the bench in the Brooklyn Nets’ blowout loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. It sounds like he will need several more performances like that in order to convince his team that he can become an important contributor.

Simmons returned on Tuesday from an eight-day absence. He needed fluid drained to address a knee issue he said he has been dealing with since the start of the season. The former first overall pick did not play for the Nets last season after they acquired him in a trade, and he is well aware of the “here we go again” narrative surrounding him.

“It’s been swollen. I had PRP (injections). I had blood drained a couple times. So it’s not a made up thing, you know? It’s a real thing,” Simmons told Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic. “I get (the skepticism), but I think the one thing with me is that I’m a competitor. I want to win and play. So I’m gonna do what I can to get out there.”

Fans are not the only ones who are frustrated with Simmons. Sources told The Athletic that Nets players and the team’s coaching staff have been concerned about Simmons’ availability. Some have also questioned his passion for the game.

Simmons had 11 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in 20 minutes off the bench Tuesday night. He shot 5-of-7 from the field. The scoring output was his highest in 10 games this season, which has also reportedly contributed to the Nets’ frustration.

At least one teammate voiced his concerns with Simmons following Brooklyn’s loss to the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 29, according to The Athletic. Veteran Markieff Morris spoke up at a players-only meeting and told Simmons how much the Nets need him to step up and overcome adversity. Simmons, who confirmed that there was an “honest” conversation, is said to have taken the feedback well.

Simmons began the season as Brooklyn’s starting point guard, but he has come off the bench as a center the past four games. That is not ideal for a player who is owed $177 million through 2025. The Nets probably want to part ways with him, but a recent report shed plenty of doubt on the likelihood of that happening.