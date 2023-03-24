 Skip to main content
Friday, March 24, 2023

Nets make significant announcement about Ben Simmons’ health

March 24, 2023
by Grey Papke
Ben Simmons in a tank top

May 13, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons appears unlikely to return to action anytime soon, and the Brooklyn Nets confirmed that Friday.

The Nets revealed in a statement that Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back. The forward will remain out indefinitely as he and the team determine the best course of action long-term.

Simmons’ back has been a recurring problem for two years now. He has played just five games since January, and this certainly makes it sound like he will not be returning this season.

The announcement does not come as a huge surprise considering what coach Jacque Vaughn had to say about Simmons’ health a day earlier.

Ultimately, Simmons is looking at another lost season. The last few months have been particularly turbulent. He has done nothing to demonstrate that he can be a valuable player for the Nets going forward, which is bad news for a Nets team that still owes him $78 million over the next two seasons.

