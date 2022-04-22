Ben Simmons’ return date for the playoffs revealed

Ben Simmons has not played in an NBA game in almost a year, but that looks like it is about to change.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that, barring any setbacks, Simmons will play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Boston Celtics.

Barring a setback, Brooklyn's Ben Simmons plans to play in Game 4 on Monday vs. the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 22, 2022

Simmons had dealt with back soreness since being traded to the Nets in February, and had been ramping up his workload recently in order to make it back for the playoffs.

Nets head coach Steve Nash on Friday laughed off the possibility that Simmons would play in Game 3 while speaking with the media.

Steve Nash chuckles when asked if Ben Simmons could play in Game 3: "I don't know what to tell you. We gotta be patient and see when he feels ready to play." pic.twitter.com/eg2ruosMed — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 22, 2022

A Game 4 return for Simmons in this series lines up with earlier reports.

Simmons averaged 14.3 points and 6.9 assist per game during the 2020-21 regular season, but had faced mental issues regarding a reluctance to shoot in the playoffs.

It is unknown how many minutes Simmons will be able to play, or how productive he will be. But with the Nets currently facing a 2-0 series deficit, and a potential 3-0 deficit upon Simmons’ return, they need all of the help they can get.

Game 3 between the Nets and Celtics will take place on Saturday, while Game 4 is scheduled for Monday. Game 5, if needed, will be played on Wednesday.