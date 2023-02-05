 Skip to main content
Nets reportedly chose Mavericks over 1 other team with Kyrie Irving trade

February 5, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Feb 1, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James will not be reuniting this season, but the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly tried to make it happen.

The Brooklyn Nets on Sunday traded Irving to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets had detailed talks with the Lakers about a potential Irving trade. Brooklyn ultimately preferred the package the Mavs offered.

The Mavericks gave up a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in the Irving deal. L.A. probably would have been willing to do the same, but the Nets were able to bring back Dinwiddie and add a solid wing player in Finney-Smith. That was likely the difference.

For what it’s worth, Irving is said to be thrilled with where he ended up.

It seems obvious that LeBron wanted the Lakers to get Irving, even with the tense history between the two players. James was accused by one former Laker of tampering with the way LeBron reacted to Irving’s trade request.

L.A. will have to explore other ways to improve ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

