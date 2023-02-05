Nets reportedly chose Mavericks over 1 other team with Kyrie Irving trade

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James will not be reuniting this season, but the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly tried to make it happen.

The Brooklyn Nets on Sunday traded Irving to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets had detailed talks with the Lakers about a potential Irving trade. Brooklyn ultimately preferred the package the Mavs offered.

The Nets-Mavericks talks accelerated on a trade today, sources said. The Lakers and Nets had several conversations on a potential deal, but Nets preferred Mavs' package — getting back a point guard and wing to plug in now plus the future picks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2023

The Mavericks gave up a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in the Irving deal. L.A. probably would have been willing to do the same, but the Nets were able to bring back Dinwiddie and add a solid wing player in Finney-Smith. That was likely the difference.

For what it’s worth, Irving is said to be thrilled with where he ended up.

Kyrie Irving is said to be “ecstatic” about the trade to Dallas Mavericks and “looking forward” to joining forces with Luka Dončić, a league source tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2023

It seems obvious that LeBron wanted the Lakers to get Irving, even with the tense history between the two players. James was accused by one former Laker of tampering with the way LeBron reacted to Irving’s trade request.

L.A. will have to explore other ways to improve ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.