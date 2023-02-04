Ex-Laker thinks LeBron James was tampering with Kyrie Irving

A former Los Angeles Lakers player seems to think that LeBron James was tampering with Kyrie Irving.

Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, we learned on Friday.

James sent a tweet that showed some eyeballs and a crown emoji. Many think that was James’ reaction to the Irving news.

Former Laker Kyle Kuzma even responded to the tweet by saying “Tamper!!!”

Kuzma can claim he was joking, but there definitely is some truth to it.

There are three teams reportedly in the running to land Irving, but it sure seems like the Lakers are the favorite. It feels as if Irving may have requested a trade with the Lakers in mind.

James and Irving were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers for three seasons before Irving requested a trade that landed him in Boston. Switching teams and leaving disasters behind is what Irving does best. But the Lakers may feel he is worth taking a gamble on if they want to make a championship run this season.

James and Irving combined to win the NBA championship in 2016.