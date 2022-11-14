Nets could trade away key starter?

While Kyrie Irving remains banished from Verona, Brooklyn Nets may be attending to some other business.

Ric Bucher of FOX Sports wrote in a recent report that the Nets are hoping to potentially trade sharpshooter Joe Harris, who is owed $18 million this season and $19 million next season. Bucher notes that the Nets have a top-five payroll figure and are in line to pay a steep luxury tax penalty if they maintain the status quo.

Harris has been with Brooklyn for the last seven years, serving as a regular starter on the wing in the last five of them. For the most part, Harris’ 43.6 percent career shooting from deep has been absolutely crucial to the Nets’ overall offensive health.

But Harris missed most of the 2021-22 season with an ankle injury and has struggled to regain his form through 12 games this season, averaging just 7.8 points per game on a very pedestrian 34.5 percent from three. Seth Curry has looked like the more reliable veteran marksman for the Nets, while younger guards Cam Thomas and Edmond Sumner need minutes too.

Brooklyn has yet to really figure out their direction this year at 6-8 overall. But a trade of Harris is one of many potential moves that they look to be considering right now.