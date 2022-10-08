Nets eyeing player with link to Kevin Durant?

Now that Kevin Durant is officially here to stay in Brooklyn (at least for now), the Nets may be further tailoring their roster to him.

Sean Deveney of Heavy spoke this week with an unnamed East executive who said that the Nets “would like to have” Orlando Magic seven-footer Mo Bamba. The executive notes that the Miami Heat have registered interest in Bamba as well.

Bamba, 24, averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game last season in Orlando. He returned to Orlando on a two-year, $20.6 million contract this summer, meaning Bamba cannot be traded until Jan. 15.

But Bamba, a former No. 6 overall pick, has a notable link to Durant. They both attended college at the University of Texas and have been spotted hanging out at school events before. Bamba is also a native of nearby Harlem, N.Y.

If the Nets need more frontcourt help around the trade deadline, they could certainly do worse than a rangy two-way pterodactyl like Bamba. But there might be a prominent Western team getting involved for Bamba too.