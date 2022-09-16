Nets signing ex-Warriors champion

Kevin Durant is no longer the only former Golden State Warriors champion on the Brooklyn Nets roster.

The Nets announced on Friday that they have signed veteran guard Chris Chiozza. Terms of the agreement were not released, pursuant to team policy.

The signing of Chiozza is notable for a couple of reasons. For one, Chiozza was part of the Warriors team that won the NBA title last year (though he only averaged 2.0 points per game in 34 total appearances for them). But more importantly, Chiozza was previously on the Nets during the Durant-Kyrie Irving era. He played in Brooklyn for two years from 2020 to 2021 (the latter of which came under current Nets coach Steve Nash).

The reunion with Chiozza gives Brooklyn more depth at point guard, which may matter if Irving misses time again next season for heaven knows what. While Chiozza might not see too many minutes otherwise, the familiarity factor is there, and he is also one heck of a trash-talker.