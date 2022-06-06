Warriors guard throws shade at Al Horford

One Golden State Warriors player is not even pretending to be civil with the opposition right now.

Before Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Warriors guard Chris Chiozza was asked to provide his list of the top five Florida Gators players of all-time. Chiozza, who attended Florida himself, named Jason Williams, Mike Miller, Bradley Beal, Joakim Noah, and Chandler Parsons.

When asked if he was missing anybody, Chiozza proceeded to name Udonis Haslem. Chiozza was then asked specifically about Boston Celtics big man Al Horford and simply shook his head. He said that it was the NBA Finals and that Horford might have a shot at making the list if it was the offseason.

Check out the funny video.

Chris Chiozza really left Al Horford off his all-time Gators list. 🤣🐊 pic.twitter.com/XjT76XU45k — theScore (@theScore) June 5, 2022

The five-time NBA All-Star Horford has a pretty solid argument considering the career he had for the Gators. He helped Florida win two straight national championships in 2006 and 2007 and was also an All-American in college.

But Horford will be getting zero love right now from the Warriors, even the seldom-used reserve Chiozza. After all, Horford humiliated Golden State in very emphatic fashion during Game 1 of the series.