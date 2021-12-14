Did Kyrie Irving drop hint about potential return to Nets?

Kyrie Irving remains ineligible to play in any Brooklyn Nets home games, but buzz is suddenly building about his potential return this season.

A report on Monday claimed there is “renewed optimism” that Irving could suit up for the Nets in the near future. New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is still in place, and Irving is unvaccinated. It’s unclear if he plans to get vaccinated or if the Nets might allow him to play in road game.

There was more speculation on Tuesday because of Irving’s Instagram activity. He posted a brief clip of him putting on his basketball sneakers, which some interpreted as a hint that he is preparing to return.

Kyrie Irving posted a video of himself putting on basketball sneakers one day after reports that he may return to the court this season @brkicks pic.twitter.com/TK8d6idJPJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2021

Irving hates the media, so he will probably say people are blowing the video out of proportion, even if he knew it would draw a reaction.

The Nets are 19-8 and have played well without Irving. They’re arguably the best team in the Eastern Conference without him but would be the clear favorite to win the East with him. A recent report claimed there is only one path to Irving playing this season, but other outcomes now seem possible.

Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports