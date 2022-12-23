Nets fans had savage chant for Jordan Poole

Brooklyn Nets fans added insult to Jordan Poole’s (prior) injury this week.

Video went viral on Thursday of a savage chant that Nets fans serenaded the Golden State Warriors guard Poole with during their game at Barclays Center the night before. As Poole shot free throws in the second half, he heard, “Draymond punched you,” from the Brooklyn crowd. Check it out.

Brooklyn fans chant "Draymond punched you" while Jordan Poole shoots free throws pic.twitter.com/Tde1lu2r5X — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) December 23, 2022

Poole was, of course, involved in one of the biggest messes of the offseason when teammate Draymond Green punched him in the face at a Warriors practice (video here). Green was disciplined internally with a fine but notably was not suspended by the team for the punch.

Right hooks aside, it has been a rough start to the season for the defending champion Warriors, who are currently 15-18 and weathering a multi-week absence from superstar Stephen Curry. They went down by as many as 44 points during their game against the Nets and ended up losing 143-113. On the bright side, Poole is not the only opponent who has gotten this kind of harsh treatment in Brooklyn.