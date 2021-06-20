 Skip to main content
Video: Nets fans troll Giannis Antetokounmpo at free throw line

June 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

Giannis Antetokounmpo free throw

Having fans back at sports events is a whole other game. Brooklyn Nets fans proved that on Saturday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been especially slow at the free throw line during the Milwaukee Bucks’ Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Nets. It’s so bad that even James Harden has been fed up with it.

During Game 7 of the series, Nets fans trolled Antetokounmpo by counting each time he was at the line. They may have even played a role in Giannis airballing an attempt late in the second quarter.

There are some big reasons why players can make most of their free throws in practice and then struggle during games. Not only is there enormous pressure, but you also have the fans to contend with. Nets fans seemed to be making a difference in this situation.

