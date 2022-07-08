Notable free agent says he wants to join 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers’ ensemble cast could be adding another member.

Free agent forward Markieff Morris said this week on Twitter that he would like to join the 76ers. A fan had tweeted Morris, writing, “Come to Philly.”

“Been wanting to for a while now,” said Morris in reply.

Been wanting to for a while now.. — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) July 7, 2022

Morris, 32, remains an unrestricted free agent. He barely was able to play last season for the Miami Heat, missing over four months of action with a neck injury suffered in a fight with Nikola Jokic (see video here). In the 17 games Morris did play, he averaged 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. He is also a native of Philadelphia and has “#PhillyMade” in his Twitter bio.

The 76ers already signed one forward away from the Heat this offseason (PJ Tucker), but they could still use more depth at the position beyond Tobias Harris (who is a trade candidate) and Georges Niang. It is worth noting though that star Joel Embiid has feuded with the Morris family before.