Reporter provides notable update on Ben Simmons’ trade market

The Brooklyn Nets might not be able to get the Ben Simmons-sized boulder off their backs as easily as they had hoped.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported this week in a post to Substack that the Dallas Mavericks, despite recent rumors, do not have trade interest in the embattled Brooklyn Nets forward Simmons. Stein adds that this could be a case of the Mavericks being mentioned repeatedly to try to create an otherwise non-existent market for Simmons.

For context, Dallas had specifically been named in a report last week as a potential suitor for the three-time All-Star Simmons. Another prior report also indicated that an anonymous Western Conference team was engaging with the Nets on Simmons (though it is unknown if that alleged team was also the Mavs).

But there being no actual trade market for Simmons is probably closer to the reality here. The 26-year-old’s trade value is so far below rock bottom at this point that it is likely getting scorched by the earth’s molten core.

Simmons is owed a virtually prohibitive $177 million through 2025. Yet, he is averaging fewer points per game this NBA season (5.2) than, for example, a player like 34-year-old stone figure DeAndre Jordan, who is a reserve for the Denver Nuggets and is only making the veteran’s minimum (5.5 points per game). Other unflattering reports out there about Simmons are not helping his trade prospects any either.