Report reveals Nets GM Sean Marks’ job status amid team upheaval

The Brooklyn Nets are going through some changes right now, but their general manager position will not be one of them.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports this week that Nets GM Sean Marks will be back with the team next season and will be the one making their new head coaching hire this summer. Lewis notes that Marks has lost the confidence of many Nets fans but, more importantly, has not lost the confidence of Nets owner Joe Tsai.

Marks, a former NBA player and assistant coach, has held the GM position for the Nets since 2016. He banked some goodwill with smart drafting and trades, culminating with a surprise top-six finish by the Nets in the 2018-19 NBA season. But Marks also lost some goodwill by building Brooklyn’s failed Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-James Harden superteam (with at least one of those guys once trying to get Marks fired).

These days, the Nets are in a full-on rebuild with a 32-49 record heading into the final day of the regular season. While many rebuilding teams like to start fresh with both a new head coach and a new GM, Brooklyn is content with keeping Marks around and letting him run the show with their new coaching hire. He will be tasked with deciding among the three reported frontrunners for next Nets head coach.