Nets guard responds to Reggie Miller’s suggestion about punting Game 6

Unfortunately for Reggie Miller, the Brooklyn Nets will not be taking him up on his proposed strategy for Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brooklyn guard Landry Shamet reacted Thursday to Miller’s recent remarks about the team. The retired ex-All-Star and current TNT analyst suggested that the Nets, who are currently up 3-2 in the series, should sit stars Kevin Durant and James Harden for Game 6 in order to go all-in for Game 7.

“That would be insane,” replied Shamet, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. “I don’t know what universe you would even consider just giving a game away in the playoffs. That doesn’t make sense to me.”

Miller got absolutely roasted on Twitter for the suggestion and rightfully so. While the Nets are badly hobbled by injury right now, it is pretty ludicrous to suggest that they should intentionally allow the Bucks, a formidable team headlined by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, to get back into the series. Brooklyn also has strong incentive to close things out as quickly as possible with Atlanta and Philadelphia still duking it out in the other Eastern Conference playoff series.

The 55-year-old Miller has had some other embarrassing moments before. But Shamet and the Nets probably think this one takes the cake for him.