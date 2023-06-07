Nets guard’s crazy 60-second shooting drill goes viral

Patty Mills doesn’t really get many NBA minutes any more, but he is still clearly in the top 0.01 percent of hoopers on the planet.

The Brooklyn Nets guard Mills went viral this week for a jaw-dropping video of his three-point shooting. Mills was working out in the gym and hit over two dozen three-pointers from the right corner in 60 seconds.

Here is the clip (which was originally posted by NBA skills coach and trainer DJ Sackmann).

Nets guard Patty Mills making 30 threes in 60 seconds 🤯 An absolute SNIPER 🎯 (via @DJSackmann)pic.twitter.com/bheSaATIbK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 7, 2023

The video claims that Mills made 30 triples in the 60-second span. But by our count, we “only” saw 29 makes (Mills missed on his third attempt). A voice in the background could be heard saying, “Two!” after Mills’ first shot, so it is possible that the video simply started a little late (which would have given Mills 30 makes in just *over* 60 seconds).

In any event, that is highly impressive stuff from Mills. Even in the NBA Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend, the record for most shots ever made in a single 60-second round is 21 (shared by Craig Hodges and Steph Curry). Though this was a much lower-intensity environment with no going back and forth between spots, few will be able to match what Mills did there.

The ex-San Antonio Spurs champion Mills played just 14.2 minutes a game this season over 40 total appearances for the Nets (and might potentially be one of several players getting traded by the team). But he is a 38.9 percent career three-point shooter and still has that sniper badge in his arsenal.