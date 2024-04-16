Nets make big decision on next head coach

The Brooklyn Nets searched out West to find their next head coach.

The Nets are hiring top Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez to be the team’s next head coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Nets reportedly met with dozens of candidates over the past few weeks in their search for interim coach Kevin Ollie’s replacement. The team had decided to part ways with its former head coach Jacque Vaughn in February.

Fernandez was said to be among three finalists for the Nets job as of last week.

From 2016 to 2022, Fernandez spent six seasons with the Denver Nuggets as an assistant coach under Michael Malone. Fernandez then left Denver to take on a more prominent role on the Sacramento Kings’ coaching staff under head coach Mike Brown.

Fernandez’s name has received a lot of head-coaching buzz over the past year.

Fernandez also serves as head coach of the Canadian men’s national team. Fernandez led Team Canada to a third-place finish at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The Nets have had trouble maintaining stability within their coaching staff over the past couple of seasons. Fernandez becomes Brooklyn’s fourth head coach since the start of the 2022-23 campaign.