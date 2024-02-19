Nets make decision on head coach Jacque Vaughn

The Brooklyn Nets have made a major change coming out of the NBA All-Star break.

The Nets announced on Monday morning that they have fired head coach Jacque Vaughn. They will name an interim head coach in the near future.

The Nets hovered around .500 through December, but it has been all downhill since. They went into the All-Star break with a record of 21-33 and are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

A report last month claimed at least one player had checked out on the Nets, and that player was moved ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Vaughn was named interim head coach of the Nets after the team fired Steve Nash just seven games into last season. That was Vaughn’s second stint as an interim head coach in Brooklyn, and the Nets hired him as the full-time coach after that. He finishes with a record of 64-65 in his current stint.