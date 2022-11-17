Nets set return date for suspended Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets appear ready to put Kyrie Irving’s current controversy behind them.

The Nets are expected to clear Irving to play Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, ending his suspension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. If that is the case, Irving will have sat for eight games after promoting an antisemitic film on his Twitter account.

Both the Nets and the NBA are happy with the effort Irving has put in during the suspension to meet with community leaders. One source told Charania that Irving had gone “above and beyond” what had been expected of him, paving the way for his return.

Irving last played for the Nets on Nov. 1. He was initially not apologetic about his promotion of the film, but eventually did issue an apology after the Nets suspended him and backlash grew. The team made clear that Irving would be expected to take multiple steps before his suspension was lifted, and he has apparently done what was asked of him.

The Nets won four of five games after Irving was suspended, but have lost twice in a row after that, including an embarrassing 153-121 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.