Friday, November 4, 2022

Nets GM reveals what Kyrie Irving must do before suspension is lifted

November 4, 2022
by Grey Papke
Apr 25, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during the second quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games for his refusal to apologize for promoting a movie that contained antisemitism this week, and the team’s GM is revealing what Irving must do to ensure that the ban is not extended.

Nets GM Sean Marks spoke to the media Friday and said Irving’s apology post late Thursday was a necessary first step. However, Marks added that the team wants Irving to go further, including meetings with Jewish leaders, before he can be reinstated.

The Nets certainly left the door open to further punishment for Irving depending on how he responded to the initial suspension. The team’s official statement said Irving’s suspension would be for “no less than five games,” leaving the door open for additional discipline.

Irving did post an apology late Thursday, but that was not enough to move the Nets. Had he simply apologized in the first place instead of responding the way he did, things likely never get to this point.

