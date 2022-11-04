Nets GM reveals what Kyrie Irving must do before suspension is lifted

The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games for his refusal to apologize for promoting a movie that contained antisemitism this week, and the team’s GM is revealing what Irving must do to ensure that the ban is not extended.

Nets GM Sean Marks spoke to the media Friday and said Irving’s apology post late Thursday was a necessary first step. However, Marks added that the team wants Irving to go further, including meetings with Jewish leaders, before he can be reinstated.

Sean Marks says Kyrie’s apology last night was a good first step but the organization wants him to take some more steps — including meeting with Jewish leaders — before playing for the Nets again. Marks said the organization never considered releasing Kyrie. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 4, 2022

The Nets certainly left the door open to further punishment for Irving depending on how he responded to the initial suspension. The team’s official statement said Irving’s suspension would be for “no less than five games,” leaving the door open for additional discipline.

Irving did post an apology late Thursday, but that was not enough to move the Nets. Had he simply apologized in the first place instead of responding the way he did, things likely never get to this point.