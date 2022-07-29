 Skip to main content
Nets have no interest in Heat’s offer for Kevin Durant?

July 28, 2022
by Larry Brown
Apr 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks up at the scoreboard in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant has interest in joining the Miami Heat, but a deal between the teams may not be feasible.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported in an article published on Tuesday that the Nets are not interested in what Miami has to offer for Durant.

Miami is unwilling to include Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo in a deal for Durant. That leaves Brooklyn with very few options left. A potential Heat trade for Durant would likely send Tyler Herro and draft picks to the Nets. That alone apparently isn’t too enticing for the Nets.

The trade market was set so high in the Rudy Gobert deal that Brooklyn’s asking price for Durant is astronomical. Teams might have a hard time trading for Durant without gutting their current and future roster.

Some wonder if the Nets’ high asking price is an intentional deterrent because Brooklyn does not really want to trade the former MVP.

