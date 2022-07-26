Report: Rivals think Nets have 1 reason for high Kevin Durant asking price

The Brooklyn Nets have understandably been asking for a huge return in any potential Kevin Durant trade, but it is possible they have intentionally attached an unrealistic asking price to the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Executives for other teams told Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer that they do not believe the Nets have any real intention of trading Durant. Those execs think that is why the Nets have taken such a hard stance despite no team coming close to meeting their demands.

The Rudy Gobert trade also played a role in setting the market, of course. The Minnesota Timberwolves gave up a package headlined by Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and four first-round draft picks to acquire Gobert from the Utah Jazz. Durant is obviously a far more impactful player than Gobert. Brooklyn would never trade K.D. for less than the Jazz got for Gobert, and there simply are not many teams that are prepared to part with — or even armed with — that many first-round picks.

Durant is the one who requested the trade, but Fischer notes that there has been no indication he plans to hold out when camp begins. At least one NBA legend believes Durant will end up staying in Brooklyn. Rival teams may be operating under the same assumption.