Nets to part ways with one of their former All-Stars

One Brooklyn Nets player will continue his quest for his first NBA championship on a different team.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Thursday that the Nets and forward Paul Millsap have agreed to find Millsap a new NBA team where he will be able to have a larger contribution.

Millsap, a four-time All-Star, had been getting very few minutes this season, his first with Brooklyn. He averaged just 3.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game across 24 appearances. Charania adds that Millsap had played in just two of the Nets’ last 17 contests as well.

The soon-to-be 37-year-old Millsap is no longer starting-caliber. But he is a perfect glue guy off the bench and brings 16 years of NBA experience to the table. Given the teams that were interested in Millsap last summer, there should be several good landing spots out there for him.

