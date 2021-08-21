Report: Paul Millsap drawing interest from these contenders

Paul Millsap is still looking for his first NBA championship, but he could be getting his best shot at winning it next season.

Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported this week that both the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets are interested in the veteran forward.

Millsap, a four-time All-Star, averaged 9.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 20.8 minutes a game last season for the Denver Nuggets. Those were the lowest numbers for the 36-year-old since the start of his NBA career. Millsap is unlikely to be back in Denver after the team signed Jeff Green this summer.

Both the Warriors and the Nets may be in the market for a veteran addition to their frontcourt. Millsap is highly regarded as a jack-of-all-trades anchor player and could be the most cost-effective free agent remaining for them.