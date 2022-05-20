Nets parting ways with notable Kevin Durant favorite?

Kevin Durant endured plenty of tumult this season with the Brooklyn Nets, and now one of his favorite people may no longer be with the team to boot.

Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reports this week that Nets director of development Adam Harrington will “likely” be leaving the team in what is being called an “unexpected” move.

Harrington has been with the Nets since 2016. He had previously served as Durant’s personal trainer and was a shooting coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder back when Durant was still there. NetsDaily noted at the time of Harrington’s hire that he was a personal friend of Durant’s who traveled with the former NBA MVP for multiple weeks per month and once even accompanied Durant on a spiritual trip to Montana.

The Nets, who had championship expectations heading into the season, are coming off a disappointing year in which they went 44-38, fell to the play-in tournament, and then got swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round. On top of that, the Brooklyn organization lost some massive money this season.